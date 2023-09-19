COLE COUNTY − Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty Tuesday against a man accused of fatally shooting two people in a bar last year.
Damien Davis, 36, is accused of shooting Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, at J Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub in the early morning hours on Nov. 26, 2022.
Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, was indicted by a grand jury in February on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police determined the shooting resulted from a fight, according to court documents. Smock was escorting Thames out of the business when Davis fired, the documents said. Surveillance footage captured the events.
Davis reportedly admitted to firing a handgun at Thames and unintentionally shooting Smock, court documents said.
Davis is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. A counsel status hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.