JEFFERSON CITY − Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against a man accused of shooting of two Hermann police officers earlier this year.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with multiple felonies in the case, including first-degree murder, assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and various drug-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Online records show Assistant Attorney General Kelly Snyder, who is serving as special prosecuting attorney, filed the notice of intent Thursday.
The charges allege that after 9 p.m. on March 12, Simpson shot two Hermann police officers at a Casey’s convenience store, after the officers arrived to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants.
Simpson then fled the scene to a home nearby, where a 14-hour standoff took place.
Hermann police detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died and officer Adam Sullentrup was injured. Sullentrup has been recovering at a Colorado rehabilitation hospital that specializes in spinal and brain injury treatment since April 4.
Simpson has an extensive criminal record dating all the way back to October 2004 when he was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle. April 2021 was his most recent conviction, which was criminal property damage.
Snyder's office believes that the circumstances of this case are enough to justify the death penalty as a sentence.
On Sept. 5, the defense filed a motion for a change of venue, and on Friday, Snyder filed a motion for a change of judge. A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 12 for the motions.