COLUMBIA - A protective order for a former fraternity member charged in the MU hazing case was agreed to during a hearing Monday morning at the Boone County Courthouse.
Thomas Shultz, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony hazing, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
These charges came in lieu of an MU fraternity hazing case last fall that left freshman Danny Santulli unable to communicate, see or walk. Shultz is one of 11 former fraternity members to be charged with hazing in this case so far.
Shultz appeared virtually for the pre-trial hearing Monday morning, though his attorney Brent Hardy attended in person.
Hardy and his defense team proposed a protection order to be filed, which was upheld by Judge Jeff Harris. This protection order has two parts to it.
The first part protects Shultz's academic records from the university through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
The second part of the order protects the defendant's personal information from being released to the public. This order was proposed with no objection by Judge Harris, as he intends to grant the order once it is officially filed in the next day or two.
In addition, a representative for the UM System Board of Curators proposed a 30-day extension to set a deposition for a university administrator, however Judge Harris would only allow for a 15-day extension.
The jury is being decided in Greene County, however the case and trial will still be held in Boone County. Following the deposition, Judge Harris ordered that the parties should meet regarding a potential trial readiness date and the trial's anticipated duration.
The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.