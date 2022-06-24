COLUMBIA - Protestors gathered at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The protest was organized by the Mid-Mo Folk for Reproductive Rights. They focus on providing access to safe abortions by giving resources to people in need.
Friday morning, the Supreme Court released their landmark ruling overturning abortion in a 6-3 vote. Minutes later, Missouri enacted a 2019 "trigger" law that only allows abortions in the event of medical emergencies like ectopic pregnancies or preeclampsia.
Amissa Blumenthal, a protestor at the courthouse, is disheartened that more men aren't speaking up.
"They're more concerned with JUUL's being banned than the women they love losing their rights," Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal believed that anti-abortion supporters are misguided, explaining that the movement seems to be more focused on being pro-birth.
"If you look at the statistics of how people donate to children in underprivileged communities, children in adoption centers, and disabled children, it doesn't match up with the statistics of people who are pro life," Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal went on to describe how this could affect citizens right here in Missouri, particularly in St. Louis.
"St. Louis is the number one city for sexually transmitted disease rates. St. Louis is a huge part of where black people live in Missouri and in terms of giving birth when you have an STD, this leaves children with a lesser quality of life," Blumenthal said.
According to the Center for Disease Control's annual report on STD surveillance, rates for gonorrhea and syphilis have exceeded both state and national rates. There was also an alarming rise in congenital syphilis, meaning a child born with syphilis.
Blumenthal explained how striking down Planned Parenthood in St. Louis specifically affects Black women in the area.
"Women of color also have a higher chance of being poorer and there will be harder access to safer abortions, which will cause casualties and a divide in the community as well," Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal spoke about what she hopes the Missouri GOP will take away from the protests going on around the state.
"This will show that women are strong and are here for each other. We are not going to allow this to happen to the people we love. We are going to bring the change that we want to see," Blumenthal said.
Protestors got up on the podium and expressed hope, sadness, anger, and grief about the decision made. Some protestors shared their own personal stories of abortion and how it was a positive experience for them.
State politicians were there as well. Chimene Schwach, a candidate for the Missouri District 47 seat, spoke at the protest and echoed Blumenthal's sentiments about the effects outside of abortion.
"The anti-choice side is jumping for joy today and saying this is a moral victory. I'm going to tell you that women who are pregnant and people who are pregnant who want to be pregnant who are then told they can't carry a pregnancy to term or that their pregnancy is no longer viable... those people can no longer access care either. Those providers can no longer give that advice without being in danger."
The Boone County Democrats donated speakers, amps, and microphones to the event. Women's March Coalition, COMO for Progress, Midwest Access Coalition, and Planned Parenthood were also present at the event. These groups all say they will provide resources for people to still access safe abortions by giving money for transportation costs when traveling to out-of-state clinics.
The protest wrapped up around 6:30 p.m.. There will be another protest held in the Courthouse Plaza Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.. Organizers say the hoping to draw a bigger crowd and allow more community members to speak about abortion rights.