COLUMBIA - Columbia protesters gathered at City Hall on Monday night to voice their thoughts against the city's current trash policy. A petition is circulating from the Facebook group, Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts, to bring roll carts back.
Here’s what’s happening right now: Protesters are gathering outside city hall in Columbia to speak out against the City’s trash policy. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aTog6mC3SL— Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) April 5, 2021
Protesters and Columbia residents brought bags of old clothes in trash bags and left the bags in the city's keyhole structure. There were several bags covering the floor of the keyhole toward the end of the protest. Organizer Conner Ruhl explained significance of the act.
"We want to show City Council leadership that we aren't going to let the status quo continue as it is," Ruhl said. "We're willing to stand up and actually do some work to get out there and organize."
Since the city's implementation of the 'Pay as You Throw' program on Feb. 1, Columbia residents have had mixed feelings about the trash policy. City officials announced last week they've seen an increase in illegal dumping of trash in city recycling centers.
Thomas Harmon is a city refuse collector. He explained the impact illegal dumping has had since the start of the city's new trash program.
"The more people who dump at recycling centers illegally the more we have to take out," Harmon said. "That costs gas money back and forth, costs the city labor and it's costing the city a lot of money."
In addition to illegal dumping in recycling centers, Ruhl explained how the problem has escalated to an increase in city littering.
"Trash is just everywhere around town," Ruhl said. "You go down I-70, you see trash. You go down any road and you see trash. Trash bags are just spreading everywhere."
Andy Hine attended Monday night's protest at City Hall. He explained why he's pushing for roll carts in Columbia.
"Our current state of the trash problem is pretty ridiculous," Hine said. "It's really weird to me that it's something we have to fight for in Columbia because roll carts just make sense to not have trash spilling out on the curbside."
The protest also comes ahead of Boone County's municipal election on Tuesday. Some candidates on the ballot voiced their thoughts on Columbia's trash policy with The Columbia Missourian.
Of the six candidates up for seats on the Columbia City Council, three outwardly stated they are in favor of roll carts. Columbia banned roll carts in March of 2016 after 54% of voters passed the measure.
Ruhl explained how the city's current policy of individual trash bag collection hurts city workers.
"I really think the city messed up here in primarily how they are treating workers," Ruhl said. "A lot of people look at this from an inconvenience aspect but the real issue is that it's just an awful job to have to walk behind these trucks and pick up the bags."
Columbia's community relations specialist spoke with KOMU 8 News about the new policy at the City Hall protest. Matt Nestor explained the city has no plans to change its current policies.
"We're only two months into the new system," Nestor said. "Nothing goes off without a hitch early on so we think as more people get used to it and get the the rhythm of doing it we think it'll work itself out."
City Council starts Monday night at 7 p.m., right as the planned protest is scheduled to end. Trash collection and policy is not on the Columbia's agenda for the meeting.