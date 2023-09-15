COLUMBIA − Protesters rallied at Jesse Hall on MU's campus Friday to advocate for transgender health care for minors.
The protest, which was organized by the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), comes after MU Health Care's decision to deny established patients access to puberty blockers and hormones.
MU Health Care made the decision to stop the treatment for minors after Senate bill 49 went into effect on Aug. 28. The law prohibits patients under 18 years old from receiving gender-affirming care, including surgeries, puberty blockers or hormones.
However, there is a grandfather clause embedded in the law which states any minor patient who was receiving gender-affirming care in Missouri before Aug. 28, could still receive the care.
But MU Health Care, and most recently, the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital, stopped all gender-affirming care, regardless if minors were established patients before the law went into effect.
"This is a decision made by MU Health Care, but it also affects the wider community," said Mel Tully, chair of Mizzou YDSA and a senior at MU.
The demonstration began at Jesse Hall at 3 p.m., then the group marched to the Columbia City Hall and returned to the Francis Quadrangle on MU's campus around 6 p.m.
"We're going to show [the decision] affects Columbia, it affects people all across mid-Missouri," Tully said.
The protest featured local officials and speakers from the Center Project, a nonprofit LGBTQ community center, according to a news release sent by Mizzou YDSA.
"I'm hoping that [the university] sees all of the pressure we're putting on them, see all of the people that care about this and want to say something," Tully said.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi defended MU Health Care's decision Friday, saying the law leaves medical experts with their hands tied.
"We were able to do a thorough review of the law and determined that there are specific aspects of the law that create significant liability for us to continue the care that we were doing," Basi said.
Basi said the university had to consider that a patient can file a lawsuit against MU Health Care even after 15 years of receiving gender-affirming care. He said that could cost the university a minimum of $500,000 in damages. He said that the risk was too great to leave up for chance.
"Doctors have been working with their patients to help them find alternative care and help them move forward," Basi said.
