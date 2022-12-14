SEDALIA − Prysmian Group, a group in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia.
The company said it will invest more than $45 million and will create 60 new jobs. The company will also add 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production.
The company's Sedalia facility is located just outside city limits and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. The facility currently employs more than 215 people, with hiring for new production positions expected to begin in 2023.
The new jobs created will pay salaries well above the county average wage, the company said.
“As we expand in North America, the Sedalia expansion is important in furthering our aluminum building wire pipeline,” Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America said. “We are not only ensuring we can help build the cities of the future today, but we are also investing in our employees and the facilities they work in daily. This investment will allow us to expand our facility, invest in our employees and add to our workforce.”
The company will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which is a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to to capital through withholdings or tax credits for jobs creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, which assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.