JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30.
Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been ordered to be repaired or demolished.
In order for a party to qualify as an "interested party," the party must sign a proposal guarantee agreement and deposit the appropriate escrow amount.
The city said interested parties cannot access and inspect the building before hand. It says the buildings are "too unstable" to allow general access to the public.
If the city identifies one or more interested parties for any particular building by or before Nov. 30, the city said it will not demolish that particular dangerous building.
Structural assessment reports for each of the buildings are available online, as well as more information regarding escrow deposits and agreements.