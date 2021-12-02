Public comes together to help top-off COU's new terminal

COLUMBIA − Residents and public officials came together Thursday afternoon to sign off on the final beam of construction on Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal.
The airport's lone terminal was completed in 1968 and there has been a need for new improvements, according to airport manager Mike Parks.
Parks believes there are numerous factors that made this addition necessary.
"Of course, there's a lot of challenges with just the general aging of the infrastructure and accessibility," Parks said. "And of course, the growth of the passenger numbers as well."
The $21 million terminal will be a 52,000-square-foot-facility. According to Nabholz Construction Company, the new terminal will have a ticketing area, a TSA checkpoint, concourse seating and three boarding gates.
With an increased amount of space, Parks believes the airport could see increased flight destinations and more passengers.
The airport received a grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which Parks said will be used to start service to Charlotte via American Airlines.
"We are continuing to have conversations with American Airlines about that route," Parks said. "American will determine when the best time is to start that route out."
Even with United Airlines announcing it will fly its last flight out of COU on Jan. 3, Parks believes there is still a chance that United will return one day.
"I don't want to speak on their behalf, but we do have a great relationship with them," Parks said. "We'll continue having conversations with them in the future about the potential return of United flights here in Columbia."
For Tina Marks, a frequent flyer who lives in north Texas and has family in Columbia, she is thrilled at the possibility of a new terminal.
"I think if there is more capability, then obviously there will be more flights and more opportunity for people here," Marks said.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and UM System President Mun Choi all were in attendance for the signing ceremony.
Treece was thrilled at the events going on and for the future of COU.
"We are so lucky to be able to celebrate the progress we have made so far," Treece said. "This is going to create a strong frame and an even stronger foundation for Columbia Regional Airport."
Nabholz Construction Company hopes to complete the terminal by late spring or early summer of next year.