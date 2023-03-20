COLUMBIA - At its meeting on Monday night, Columbia City Council faced renewed calls for more accountability surrounding the fallout of multiple situations involving the Columbia Police Department.
December Harmon, Rosemary Feraldi and Rebecca Shaw all advocated for councilmembers to rewrite the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board ordinance to give it stronger police oversight. They all referenced either the November 2021 death of Quillan Jacobs or a federal civil rights case against CPD dismissed in 2020, in which plaintiffs alleged misconduct in the department's response to a reported sexual assault against a minor.
Last week, CoMo For Progress, Hold CoMo Accountable and Race Matters, Friends sent letters to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, city council members, and City Manager DeCarlon Seewood calling for Thompson's removal. The organizations claimed Thompson "consistently advises the council and city leaders to evade open records laws and avoid almost every attempt at transparency."
"It's never been more clear to me that this is a time to ask you to realize your role and your power to have oversight on our city staff," Shaw, a CoMo for Progress organizer, said in reference to the dismissed lawsuit. Shaw said some members of the council were never made aware of the lawsuit, and she asked the council to "request a law department report informing the council of current lawsuits and their status every month so that councilmembers stay informed."
"Your duty is to be the voice of the people, to be the stewards of this city, to be the citizen oversight of all city departments, perhaps most importantly the police department," Shaw said. "You have been told to ask questions out of the public sphere, and you are told that you're asking too many questions. How can you fully execute your job duties if you don't feel informed by staff? And how does the public trust council if questions and answers are asked behind closed doors?"
The Columbia Police Department released a 128-page report last Thursday along with a seven-minute video detailing the police investigation of Jacobs' death, but have not recently provided public comment on the dismissed lawsuit.
Feraldi noted that the Columbia Citizens Review Board can only review materials provided by the police and lacks investigative abilities and subpoena powers. In addition, it faces restrictions from Missouri's former Senate Bill 26, also known as the "police bill of rights" which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law in 2021. It limits police conduct appeals to a 90-day window and gives police officers forward knowledge of interviewers during the appeal process.
Harmon, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate pursuing Sen. Josh Hawley's seat in the 2024 election, demanded the resignation of Thompson, Seewood and chief of police Geoff Jones. Harmon was removed from the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board after announcing her campaign, and councilmembers approved appointments of Douglas Hunt and Jamie Thornsberry at Monday's meeting to replace her.
Harmon has been vocal in recent months regarding the Police Review Board's inability to serve as an independent evaluator of potential police misconduct. She called back to a case review that the CPRB conducted last year, in which members of the board voted down Harmon's motion to move forward in proceedings by a single vote.
"I made sure that I knew this woman's case forwards and backwards, and I went into that hearing, presented my evidence and made a motion to go forward... so that we could hear this woman's story. And I lost my motion by one vote, not because they disagreed with me. I will tell you what they said. 'The police are good people.' 'I don't want to be here all night. I just want to vote and go home.' 'We should never do anything to upset the police.' 'What's the point?'"
Harmon claimed that the woman was waiting outside to testify, but before she was allowed to enter, city attorney Thompson instructed CPRB members to not tell her that the board voted down her complaint or that the city instructed board members to shut down her case days ahead of the meeting.
"And I just remember staring dead at the table, gritting my teeth, my hands were clenched, and I couldn't look at this woman as she told her story, crying, asking us to help her," Harmon said, "and the most sympathetic people in the room were the ones who voted against her. I failed everyone, and if she's listening now, I hope she knows that I'm sorry and that I tried."
Feraldi represented national policy advocacy group Moms Demand Action, which had other members present at the meeting. She cited data from Everytown For Gun Safety, the umbrella organization that Moms Demand Action is part of, that claims that police kill about 1,000 people every year, mostly with guns. She said it's part of the gun violence problem that Moms Demand Action strives to prevent.
"Everytown For Gun Safety... shares research that also shows that this violence is disproportionately experienced by people of color, with Black Americans being three times as likely to be shot and killed by police as white Americans," Feraldi said. "From Daunte Wright to Breonna Taylor to Quillan Jacobs to many whose names we don't even know, these killings have a heartbreaking cost."
Everytown Research and Policy's fact sheet, 'Gun Violence and the Police,' contains five pillars of policy strategy to limit and prevent police-involved gun violence.
"The fourth pillar of the policy is thorough and independent system for reviewing shootings and other use of force incidents," Feraldi said. "Everytown states that misconduct should be subject to review by external civilian boards with independent authority to investigate complaints and make findings, ideally empowered to issue subpoenas and make binding recommendations."
Harmon said even under current Missouri law, councilmembers can rewrite a CPRB ordinance that would give it strong oversight.
"The CRPB can't operate as is, and I've repeatedly told Mayor Buffaloe about my concerns about this," Harmon said. "We need a new model change. And there are versions, particularly an investigative model, that would work around SB 26."
"The appeals model doesn't work because we wouldn't have gotten the appeal until outside the 90-day window. But with the investigative model, we would be there on day one. We would be able to go in and look at information earlier. We would have someone who's designated to know police policy, who would be able to communicate where policy was violated and what should've happened. And there would be more transparency that way."
Harmon said she feels disrespected by the council unofficially removing her from the board. The council recognized her U.S. Senate campaign as a resignation because members of the board cannot serve on or run for public office.
"It does feel hurtful," Harmon said. "Roughly a year ago, I was calling for our CPRB to have more process and to see that we follow the steps that need to happen. And then for the board to be suspended and then to come back, and to see that process still isn't even there, that hurt too... I gave them a detailed, 80-page booklet telling all the ways that [CPRB's] ordinance was violated... I would argue that if they voted to remove me, I would respect that. But they didn't even do that, they just removed me off the website, voted to put a new person in today, and there's no acknowledgement of all the work I put into this."
But like Shaw and Feraldi, Harmon said she cares about encouraging council to make a change to its CPRB ordinance.
"You, city council, have the power to change the ordinance governing our CPRB, and you can show leadership," Feraldi said. "We urge city council to consider taking action to bring our local CPRB in line with research so that it can be more effective in its mission."