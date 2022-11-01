COLUMBIA - The city of the Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to have public or business video footage with the owner's permission.
"We want to have forums like this so people can ask the questions that need to be asked and feel more comfortable about participating in a program like this," said Sahil Merchant, Chief Strategy Officer at FUSUS.
FUSUS has been a popular topic of conversation over the past few months, particularly over issues of privacy.
The first meeting was Tuesday night. The city said these meetings will allow community members to speak with FUSUS representatives and CPD staff.
"Depending on what kind of issues, questions, themes, comments that are raised during these two nights, we'll consider that and consider whether we need to add any extra verbiage into the policy," said Christian Tabak, the Public Information Officer for CPD. "Certainly, that policy will be open to adaptation based on comments or concerns raised during these meetings."
The policy Takak refers to is the finalized policy that CPD will need to present to City Council on November 21 in order for Council to officially approve the partnership between CPD and FUSUS.
FUSUS not isolated to solely downtown businesses. Any organization that wants to participate could, even those in residential homes. Columbia Public Schools is one of the entities that has expressed support for the new software.
In an email from CPS's Chief Communications Specialist, Michelle Baumstark, she outlined why the district supports the use of FUSUS,
"In a time of crisis, the valuable seconds that would be gained by allowing the Columbia Police Department to access our security cameras could mean the difference between life and death for our students, employees, and anyone in our buildings or on our campuses," she wrote. "The district values the importance of keeping our schools safe and secure. This proposed technology would provide an additional layer of support in keeping our schools and our community safe."
An employee from CPS, Kenneth Gregory, attended Tuesdays event to answer questions from the public. As the Deputy Director of Safety and Security for the district, he said he is excited about the new layer of safety and security that FUSUS could add.
"We do spend time gathering footage for investigative purposes, so this would cut down on that, and they could get things in real time almost" Gregory said. "There are things that happen after hours...it would help my role in that they could look at it themselves."
The meetings are also a part of FUSUS's efforts to provide "public education" on the system, which a FUSUS representative promised would begin in a presentation to the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) back in June.
The CID actually took a vote to support the purchase of FUSUS. All of the board members voted "yes" to support the purchase except Sarah Johnson, whose husband, Anthony Willroth, owns The Basement Reef aquatic shop.
Willroth said when his wife told him about FUSUS, he immediately had concerns.
"What’s to prevent an officer from keeping in the back of his mind something he saw on that camera and that influencing his next interaction with somebody that he saw on that camera,” Willroth said.
Even though his business does not have any surveillance cameras, he said he thinks FUSUS could impact businesses even if they do not have cameras.
"I can see multiple cameras when I step outside my door, and its very easy to imagine that these could see my business," Willroth said.
Tabak says the department plans to outline what exact abilities officers will have in order to hold officers accountable.
"When it comes to our policy, we'll spell out very clearly what the access ability of officers is and how that will work," Tabak said. "Obviously in a system like this, there’s always concerns, and that’s exactly what we want to address. We’re going to make sure that whoever is accessing these cameras is accessing them for the intended purpose. We owe that not only to the community, but also to the businesses we’re working with here to make sure that our officers are using these responsibly."
The second informational meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Molly Bowden Community Policing Center on Wednesday. There will also be a policy and procedures meeting on Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location where input from the two informational meetings will help inform the draft policy shared with council.