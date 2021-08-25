JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force will meet online at 1p.m. Wednesday to discuss funding for sexual assault victims, as well as investigations.
This is the first of four public hearings of the Task Force. All four hearings will focus on specific topics related to the task force.
The Task Force was created in 2020 through Senate Bill 569.
The goal of the task force is to get feedback from victim services, health care workers and other organizations related to victims of sexual assault to create the best practices and clinical guidelines for future care.
The bill also requires the task force to study nationally recognized best practices for tracking and investigating complaints of sexual assault survivors as well as informing them of their rights.
It also assesses the need for additional employees or volunteers at rape crisis centers and determines the costs of meeting the need for crisis centers.
Funding for the program was meant to be implemented at the end of 2020 but organizations throughout Missouri will speak at the hearing to advocate for the allocation of that funding.
The Green Hills Women's Shelter is one of the speakers at the hearing.
Kristine McAninch, Victim Advocate at the shelter, will speak about the challenges faced in rural communities with helping victims of sexual assault.
"I hope they address increasing the funding to the service providers so that we can do more work to help these victims," McAninch said. "I hope that they also address the new Telehealth Safe Exam and the implementation of that program."
In the area that Green Hills serves there's ten rural counties. There are six hospitals in the service area but only two of them provide safe exams for victims of sexual assault.
"If you live on the east or west side of our service area it's going to take you at least an hour to get here," McAninch said. "We don't have any safe exam service nurses who are trained to do this exams so we have to wait until they come out of Kansas City Area which is another two and half hours that a victim is awaiting before this process even starts."
Funding for the Telehealth safe exam system will allow all the hospitals in the area to let hospitals in the area to provide safe exams as fast as possible either over the phone or video call if the hospital does not have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. Those hospitals will then be guided through the examination process.
The meeting will both discuss funding for all of the organizations speaking at the hearing and implementation of the services already put in place for victims of sexual assault.
The hearing is open to the public and can be streamed here: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=m7a4f7267175f21b5fd2e106aa3cf8627
More information about the Missouri Rights of Victims Sexual Assault Task Force can be found here: https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/cvsu/task-force.php