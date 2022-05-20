COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public hearing Thursday, June 9 to discuss improvements to the interchange at Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway.
Residents attending the hearing can comment on roadway improvements to the interchange.
MoDOT is considering improvements to expand traffic capacity on the east side of the interchange, enhance safety for all users, and improve access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a news release. This project will also remove the commuter lot on the southeast corner of the interchange.
The project is currently scheduled to begin in 2024 with construction to be complete by spring 2025. Construction costs are estimated between $8-9 million.
The hearing will be at New Haven Elementary School and start at 4:30 p.m.
The environmental documentation prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection. People can review materials and make comments on the project web page starting on May 23. Comments must be received by June 19 to be considered.