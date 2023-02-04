OSAGE BEACH – The City of Osage Beach will host a public hearing to discuss a proposed increase in user fee rates for operating, maintaining and improving the water and sewer systems.
Residents can comment on the proposal at the 6 p.m. Board of Alderman meeting at City Hall on Thursday, March 2.
The last time the city increased rates was in 2018.
According to a news release, a majority of the city's water system was built in the early 2000s and serves over 6,000 users. The sewer system was built in the 1980s and serves nearly 7,100 users.
City officials anticipate the proposed rate schedule changes to be effective May 1, upon Board of Aldermen approval.