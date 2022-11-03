COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public input meeting to discuss the Cosmo Bike Park development.
The drop-in meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 West Ash Street.,
The bike park could include an asphalt pump track, mountain bike skills course, bike playground, cyclocross event space, trailhead for a mountain bike course and a shelter.
Park staff will discuss plans and answer the public's questions.
An online form is also available for people who are unable to attend the meeting.
The Cosmo Bike Park will be funded by a voter-approves sales tax from 2021, along with two separate donations.