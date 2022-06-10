COLUMBIA - The fourth annual kickball fundraising tournament for veterans is scheduled for Saturday, June 11.
Mid-Missouri Kickball League has partnered with Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans to host the “4th Annual Kick It for Veterans” adult kickball fundraising tournament on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Como Sports Complex.
Mid-Missouri Kickball League set a goal to raise $15,000 this year for Welcome Home. One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Welcome Home’s programs and services.
The organization provides emergency and transitional shelter, permanent housing assistance, employment support, and other wrap-around services for homeless and at-risk veterans and their families.
Adriana Nieman, owner of Mid-Missouri Kickball League, said it's important to help local veterans.
“They served our country and this is the least we can do for them," Nieman said.
There will be beverages and snacks available for donations, as well as fun activities, raffles, and games for spectators to enjoy.
"It's not just about providing shelter," Megan Sievers, executive director for Welcome Home said. “We will do everything possible to restore the lives of our Veterans, while honoring their service and sacrifice.”
Everyone is invited to attend.