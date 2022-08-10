PULASKI COUNTY − For the first time in more than 20 years, the public is invited to "Meet Your Army" at Fort Leonard Wood Saturday.
The public is invited to the special event on Gammon Field Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone 18 years old or older must show a valid government ID.
“It is about connection — we’re giving an opportunity for our community members to connect and understand what the Army and Fort Leonard Wood does for our nation,” Lt. Col. Brett Medsker, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood operations officer, said.
Visitors will be able to watch an Oath of Enlistment and live demonstrations with robotics and military working dogs. The public will also get to participate in hands-on experiences, like breaching a door and completing medical tasks.
There will also be military vehicles and other military static displays, a barracks tour and the opportunity to interact with drill sergeants. The 399th Army Rock Band will perform, and there will also be a drill and ceremony display.
“I encourage everyone to come out that day, it will be a fun event with a lot of different activities on the field. So come out and learn what the Army does,” Medsker said.