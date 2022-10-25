CAMDENTON − The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to share their thoughts on proposed improvements to U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton.

The project, which would begin in 2024, includes widening Route 54 to five lanes: two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road. It also includes the construction of a curb and gutter, new paved approaches and drainage enclosures, according to a news release.

The public meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Camdenton-area Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54.

For more information on the improvements and to share comments online, visit MoDOT's website.