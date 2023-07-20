COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Works has called for an open house meeting regarding renovations to the Ashley Street Center, an overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness during the winter.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 in Conference Room 1C of City Hall, on 701 E. Broadway. Officials will discuss renovations and new facilities that will allow the center to be used year round.
The proposed plan includes a 2,500-square-foot renovation to the existing 13,700-square-foot building, which the city of Columbia purchased in 2022.
The city also plans to add six showers, toilets, sinks, laundry machines and dryers, modifications to the kitchen, and an update to food service areas.
Columbia Public Works also wants to modify many of the systems in the facility, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing, to make future renovations and programs possible.
Renovations should be completed by late fall of this year. If construction ends up bleeding into the winter months, Public Works will make accommodations to provide housing and services as needed at the center.
More information on the proposed improvements can be found online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/Ashley-Street-Center.