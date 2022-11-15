COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
Improvements will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Widening Forum Boulevard with an additional driving lane in each direction,
- Reconstructing and widening the bridge over Hinkson Creek,
- Widening the box culvert over the MKT Trail,
- Constructing side walks and bike lanes.
Public Works said it has set up temporary traffic counting cameras along the road. The cameras are solely for conducting the study; the city said it will not retain any of the data collected.
Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2025, with a $12,700,000 budget.