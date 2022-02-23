PULASKI COUNTY — Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department arrested Billy Catron, Jr., after a brief police chase on Tuesday. Catron had multiple warrants from other agencies.
The active warrants out for Catron, 42, included the unlawful possession of a firearm by the Maries County Sheriff's Department, according to online records.
The department said it received a social media tip from a citizen regarding Catron's location. Deputies followed up on the lead near the Miller County line, north of Crocker. Catron was identified as the driver of a vehicle near Brewer Road and Buffalo Road.
Catron fled west on Brewer Road, until his vehicle struck a patrol vehicle responding from the other direction, a news release said. There was one passenger in Catron's vehicle.
Catron and the passenger were evaluated for injuries from the collision by the Pulaski County Ambulance District. The unnamed passenger was released and transported for further medical evaluation.
Catron is being held at the Pulaski County Jail. Charges will be filed at a later date, the department said.