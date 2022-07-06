PULASKI COUNTY - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a report of attempting to set a woman on fire.
Deputies said they responded to the 18000 block of Laddie Lane on Monday, after an initial report of a structure fire.
Jeramiah Schiedel, of St. Robert, was first taken to Phelps Health for a medical evaluation and then taken to the Pulaski County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He is charged with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, both felonies.
Officials said he is on probation and parole for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm.
The sheriff's department said when they got to the residence, a woman reported the suspect had "doused her with gasoline and attempted to light her on fire."
Deputies stated the woman also said the suspect was armed with a gun and was threatening others.
The sheriff's department said they began barricading the residence and started making negotiations with the suspect. The emergency response team then tased the suspect and put him in handcuffs after deputies said he refused to comply.
The sheriff's department said the judge issued his bond at $200,000.