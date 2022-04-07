WAYNESVILLE − A Laquey man was arrested in Pulaski County for alleged arson and resisting arrest on Monday.
Steven Weymouth is charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest for a felony.
Pulaski County deputies were dispatched to assist with a structural fire in the 26000 block of Swallow Drive on Monday.
Upon arrival, deputies said they observed Weymouth on the property. Weymouth failed to comply with verbal directives to get away from the structure fire. He allegedly had a pole in his hand and initially refused to put it down.
Eventually, Weymouth put down the pole but refused to comply with deputies when asked to place his hands behind his back. While deputies attempted to restrain Weymouth, they said he began physically resisting. Taser and OC spray were used, and after a brief struggle, Weymouth was placed in handcuffs.
Weymouth was transported for medical evaluation and later booked into the Pulaski County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
There was a box full of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine at the scene, deputies said. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.