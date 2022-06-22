CROCKER - A Pulaski County school district evacuated students Wednesday morning due to a threat.
Crocker High School posted on its Facebook page at 9:25 a.m. and said the Crocker R-II School District was in a red lock down due to a threat against the school. It was not immediately clear what type of threat was involved.
The high school said all students and staff were safely indoors, and local law enforcement was on site.
Summer school then released at 11 a.m. due to the threat, and all open gyms were canceled for the evening.
Parents were allowed to pick up students, and buses were taking students home. Law enforcement would stay at the scene "out of an abundance of caution," the Facebook post said.
The district said it would post more updates as they come. KOMU 8 has reached out to the district for additional information.