PULASKI COUNTY — The Pulaski County sheriff was injured Friday after his motorcycle malfunctioned, the sheriff's office reported.
Sheriff Jimmy Bench was working on his motorcycle and took it for a test drive roughly one-quarter of a mile away from where he was working on it. The motorcycle malfunctioned, and Bench was injured.
Bench was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and was reported to be in good spirits as of Friday evening.
According to the release, Bench is a well-known mechanic and shares a shop with his father. The sheriff's office asks the community to join them in prayer for Bench as he recovers.