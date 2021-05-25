PULASKI COUNTY - After exactly 40 years of investigation, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, with help from the DNA Doe Project, have been to identify the body of Karen Kay Knippers.
Knippers was the victim of a homicide and her body was found on May 25, 1981 in a low water crossing near Dixon, Missouri.
At the time she was found, her body was unable to be identified. She was buried in the Waynesville Cemetery under the name "Jane Doe."
In 2012, Knippers' profile was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. After she was entered in the system, DJ Renno, a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, reopened the investigation.
In 2015, Renno was given permission to exhume the remains. That process took place on May 25, 2015.
Knippers remains were then taken to the University of North Texas in June 2015 for DNA testing. After DNA were extracted, the remains were transported to the University of South Florida in May 2016 for isotope analysis and forensic imaging.
In April 2019, the remains and findings were submitted to the DNA Doe Project, which was able to identify a possible brother of Knippers. The brother was then contacted by Detective Renno and provided the department with a DNA sample to see if he was a match.
Kinppers' brother told the department that he had a sister that disappeared in the early 1980s and his DNA test results confirmed that he was related to the "Jane Doe."
That made it possible for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department to identify on May 25, 2021, exactly 40 years after the body was found, that the "Jane Doe" found on May 25, 1981 was Karen Kay Knippers.