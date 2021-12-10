PULASKI COUNTY - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who stole a donation canister from the department's "Shop With a Cop" program.
The "Shop With a Cop" program places donation canisters throughout the county. All the proceeds from the canisters go to funding a Christmas for many children in county, according to the sheriff's department.
The department and Sheriff Jimmy Bench are searching for the man who stole donation canisters from the Oasis Truck Plaza, outside of Richland.
The man was found on footage with a woman and two children.
He was seen driving an older model van with plastic covering the back left passenger window.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone who has information to contact the department at 573-774-6196.