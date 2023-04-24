JEFFERSON CITY - Several state leaders met at the Missouri State Capitol to push for drivers to disconnect from their phones while behind the wheel.
This third annual event came as Missouri lawmakers consider a bill that would make Missouri a hands-free state. Missouri is just one of two states in the United States without a no-texting law for drivers of all ages.
"This is a bipartisan effort," Republican Sen. Jason Bean said. "We're going to change that this year, we've got to."
However, Missouri does have a law against texting and driving for all drivers under 21.
Several advocates spoke at the event, including Adrienne Siddens. Adrienne's husband, Randall Siddens, was struck in Columbia by a distracted driver in May 2019. Randall died six months later that year due to injury complications.
According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety data, almost 200,000 crashes were caused by distracted drivers on Missouri roadways from 2012-2021. Siddens said she hopes to bring awareness to an issue so others don't have to experience the same pain.
"I hope I help bring a face to the message," Siddens said. "We spout all of these numbers, the number of crashes, the number of instances, and I hope sharing my late husband's story gives people something concrete to remember."
Siddens said there are more ways to advocate for a distracted driving law besides talking to state leaders. It starts with the people you are closest to.
Warren and Sarah Douglas lost their daughter, Kendall, in 2018 due to a distracted driver while driving on I-70. Warren said parents play a significant role in preventing future tragedies.
"We need to be aware of what we're doing is influencing our children," Warren said. "We've got a whole generation that's coming up, only knowing to get in the car (with) a phone in the hand."
Part of AAA's distracted driving campaign is related to drunk driving. They use the phrase, "don't drive intoxicated, don't drive intexticated."
AAA launched the slogan five years ago to make texting and driving just as socially unacceptable as drinking and driving. Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA, said drivers need to understand their actions matter.
"When you drive intexticated, you put everyone in danger, including yourself," Chabarria said.
Mike Kehoe, the Lieutenant Governor of Missouri, said bringing awareness to this problem is part of the solution.
"Every bit of awareness could save a life or injury," Kehoe said. "You could be the person responsible for saving those lives or injuries."
Senate Bill 56/61, also known as the "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law," is scheduled for an executive session in the House Special Committee on Public Policy Tuesday. If the bill passes, it would require all Missouri drivers, regardless of their age, to use hands-free cell phone features while driving.