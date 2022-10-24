Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus.
A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
The new structure added space to house a new insulating glass department, as well as manufacturing lines for Quaker's soon-to-be released Window Wall product. Expanded aluminum and commercial vinyl production lines, docking bays, offices and a break area were also added.
The next phase will start will the company reaches 900 employees, Quaker announced Monday.
The company has seen rapid growth since opening its factory in Eldon, which sits on 160 acres, in May 2020. The company expected to have 275 employees at this point, and have surpassed that number by over 200 employees.
The company attributes a lot of this success to the city of Eldon for being so open to many of the companies ideas.
"Eldon has a great work force, it is an incredible town, they've been incredibly supportive for us," Jake Schmitz, human relations director for Quaker, said. "We could not have made a better decision than Eldon, Missouri for our second location."
When asked specifically about what separates Eldon, Schmitz said that it was the people.
"A lot of our success is due to the demand for our product, but without the people making it, and without us taking care of them, there is no success for our company," Schmitz said.
The company is trying to differ its Eldon location from its original location in Freeburg.
"We want this warehouse to expand as one building, and given the land we have here, we feel as if with our company continuing to expand that this will be possible," Schmitz said.
The family-owned business is headquartered in Freeburg, and was founded in 1949.