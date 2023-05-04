Quaker Windows and Doors announced Thursday it is planning a $10-million expansion to its manufacturing facility in Freeburg.
The 100,000-square-foot expansion will begin construction this year, with a goal of increasing production capacity and also paving the way for its new wood product offerings coming in 2024.
A news release from the company also said it plans to create a state-of-the-art Engineering and Innovation Center on the Freeburg campus, located at 504 U.S. Highway 63.
The center will focus on new product design and development, certified product testing and equipment design and fabrication, according to the release.
"This strategic investment in innovation will help the company stay at the forefront of the industry and maintain its commitment to producing top-quality innovative products for its customers," the release said.
Construction is expected to be complete by March 2024. The expansion will bring 50 new jobs, through the Missouri Department of Economic Development's Missouri Works program, the release said.