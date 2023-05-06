COLUMBIA — Beginning Monday, May 8, Quarry Park Drive near the curve intersection with Village Park Drive will be closed.
Columbia's Stormwater Utility will replace a failing stormwater pipe as well as two inlets.
Residents on Quarry Park Drive will need to access the street via Rock Quarry Road. Residents on Village Park Drive will need to access the street via East Nifong Boulevard.
Access to all drive approaches will remain open. The work is scheduled to be completed by June, weather permitting.
Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution when in the work zone or find alternate routes.