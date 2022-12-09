JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case.
Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.
Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. Her attorney filed two motions in November asking a judge to compel DSS to release records pertaining to Givens and Gray.
The motions say the records are needed to allow Givens to have due process and "a fair opportunity to present [her] defense."
In the motion regarding Gray's records, Givens' attorney Justine Finney says her client wouldn't normally have access because she wasn't Gray's biological parent or legal guardian. Further, DSS refused to release those records to Givens or her attorney unless it had "a subpoena or authorization from [Gray's] parents," according to the motion.
In the motion over Givens' records, Finney says DSS gave some records but not any from Children's Division, and that a DSS representative said the request would be "put at the bottom of the pile" due to the lack of a set court date at the time the request was made. When Finney gave a court date, she says the date passed but she still hasn't received the requested records.
Finney argued DSS is "required to allow access to records to any alleged perpetrator or her representative that is names in the report if the alleged perpetrator has been indicted."
She also said the records are critical to the defense of her client, and without them Givens would be denied "due process...a fair trial...effective assistance of counsel" and other constitutional rights.
Judge William Hickle granted the request for documents from DSS, but the defense presented other motions as well.
The defense said they were missing important pieces of evidence that would be used to assist their case in the upcoming trial in March.
Finney told Judge Hickle the medical examiner's autopsy report was missing documentation from when Dr. Deiter Duff of the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office worked with other doctors on the autopsy. X-rays and CT scan images were some of the information that the defense doesn't have, as well as any written notes taken by the doctors during the autopsy.
The defense said they are also missing electronic data from Givens' cell phone and Facebook account.
With the trial approaching that will be held in Pulaski County, the defense asked Judge Hickle to give a questionnaire to potential jurors during jury selection.
Finney argued the written questions would help jurors think about if they had seen any previous coverage either from news or social media about the case. Finney said there are more sensitive questions that could be asked on paper instead of orally that could help with the selection process.
Judge Hickle set another hearing for early January to further discuss a possible questionnaire after Finney submits example questions that would be on it. The jury selection process alone has been given a two-week window.
The trial is set to begin on March 13.