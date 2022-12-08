JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case.
Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.
Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. Her attorney filed two motions in November asking a judge to compel DSS to release records pertaining to Givens and Gray.
The motions say the records are needed to allow Givens to have due process and "a fair opportunity to present [her] defense."
In the motion regarding Gray's records, Givens' attorney Justine Finney says her client wouldn't normally have access because she wasn't Gray's biological parent or legal guardian. Further, DSS refused to release those records to Givens or her attorney unless it had "a subpoena or authorization from [Gray's] parents," according to the motion.
In the motion over Givens' records, Finney says DSS gave some records but not any from Children's Division, and that a DSS representative said the request would be "put at the bottom of the pile" due to the lack of a set court date at the time the request was made. When Finney gave a court date, she says the date passed but she still hasn't received the requested records.
Finney argues DSS is "required to allow access to records to any alleged perpetrator or her representative that is names in the report if the alleged perpetrator has been indicted."
She also says the records are critical to the defense of her client, and without them Givens would be denied "due process...a fair trial...effective assistance of counsel" and other constitutional rights.
Friday's hearing over the motions is scheduled for 9 a.m.