JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge granted a change of venue and change of judge for Quatavia Givens, the woman charged in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.
Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said the date for reassignment has not been set yet. It's likely it will be sent to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Thompson said he believes the change of venue was requested as a result of the high-profile case.
"This is a case where there's been a lot of ongoing investigation over the course of the past several years," Thompson told KOMU 8 last month. "Recently this office came into possession of new evidence that gives us reason to believe that the defendant acted with deliberation when causing the death of Darnell Gray."
Thompson could not disclose what the new evidence included. KOMU 8 was unable to obtain documents in the case due to the increased security levels on CaseNet. Security levels on the case were so high that even attorneys could not access the page online.
Givens is accused of killing Gray. Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death.
In August, a Cole County grand jury upgraded Givens' charges to first degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, serious emotional or physical injury- no sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, death of child- no sexual contact, as well as abandonment of a corpse.
Gray had first been reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018. His body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
This is the second time the case has received a change of venue. In 2019, the case was moved to Johnson County.
Givens was denied bond earlier this month.