JEFFERSON CITY − A woman accused of killing a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy will go on trial next year.
Quatavia Givens' jury trial will start March 13, 2023 in Cole County. Her trial was previously scheduled to start at the end of this year.
Givens was the babysitter for 4-year-old Darnell Gray. She is charged with the first-degree murder of Darnell, along with abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.
Givens reported Darnell missing in October 2018. She, along with law enforcement agencies and members of the group, "Justice for Darnell Gray," participated in the search. His body was recovered several days later, and Givens was arrested.
An autopsy showed Darnell died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.