COLUMBIA - Last Friday's tornado outbreak showed the limit of a popular kind of construction design.
Tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and destroyed many businesses and warehouses. An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois collapsed and had six fatalities, and a candle factory was destroyed in Mayfield, Kentucky where there were eight fatalities.
The destruction has brought up questions about a popular construction design known as the "tilt-up" design.
The tilt-up design is where a concrete slab is casted on the ground and constructors tilt that concrete slab up. It then forms the wall of the building structure.
Many construction buildings use the tilt-up style in the United States. The design is cheaper to use compared to other construction styles. The tilt-up style also speeds up the timeline of a construction site.
However there are some questions regarding its durability, especially when it comes to withstanding large natural disasters like earthquakes and tornadoes.
Sarah Orton, a civil engineering professor at the University of Missouri, said while most buildings are able to withstand strong winds like what many residents in mid-Missouri experienced on Wednesday, many building styles, along with the tilt-up, aren't able to withstand tornadoes and earthquakes.
"Today [Wednesday] was a gusty day. Buildings are able to withstand that," Orton said. "Most buildings aren't not designed to withstand tornadoes, and tilt-up buildings are included with that."
Orton explained the way tilt-up buildings are built, the roof of the building acts as scale for the walls, and when you lose that roof, the balance of the walls disappears.
"A lot of these buildings where you have a wall system and a big, long span roof, the wall is being supported by the roof, it provides stability," Orton said. "If you lose the roof, that wall is no longer stable and it's easy for it to fall."
Orton said it depends on the size and age of the building when it comes to which style has the best ability to withstand a tornado.
"It hard to say that this type of building is better than another," Orton said. "But anything on the lower floors and interior buildings, those are gonna be your safer bets [to survive a tornado] as opposed to a building that is more open."