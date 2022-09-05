COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday.
The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960.
The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m.
The marathon is 26.2 miles starting and ending at the Boone County History and Culture Center at Nifong Park.
Participants had the option to run the race as an individual or a stretch of the race as a relay team.
There are 30 relay teams and about 125 individual participants signed up for this years race.
Runners have six hours to complete what experts say is one of the toughest courses in the country.
Andy Emerson, Columbia Track Club board member and participant, said as far as marathon courses go, it is the toughest road marathon course he's ran.
"The first time I ran it, I kind of just picked this marathon because I lived in Columbia, and it was local," Emerson said. "Now, it's good to see the same people that come in from out of town.
Kathy Lee, race director, said the race's origin got a great start.
"In the early days of the marathon, runners would pass the Easley store right before going up is Easley hill . So this was a landmark," Lee said. "Now it's at the Boone County History and Culture Center, and everybody can still see the store, even though it's not down at the original location."
Lee took on the role as race director in 2018. She said that before then, the race began and ended in a parking lot.
She said she has worked hard to get more of the community involved and began by reaching out to the Boone County History and Culture Center to host the event's meeting point and packet pickup.
"The History Center has been a wonderful partner," Lee said. "They opened up their building for us, and they've just been a great.
Lee said that Heart of America is the second longest continuously running in-person marathon in the country. She said she is proud of the race's heritage.
"It is a humbling and touching honor and privilege. It really is. In 1960, they had five people start this race and two people finished and now we have a great venue. We have a presenting sponsor with Boone Health. We have a philanthropic partner with the Mid Missouri Fisher House," Lee said. "We're making it a real community event where everybody could be involved either running the marathon, being part of a team relay, or being a volunteer or just a spectator along the side."
Jenny Workman, the community wellness manager with the presenting sponsor Boone Health, said their representatives will be at the Heart Of America marathon giving out Boone swag and hosting a raffle for a $25 visa gift card.
"A mobile health unit is provided," Workman said "We will offer free community health screenings (skin cancer & A1c)."
Stephen Gaither, the board chair for the Fisher House, said a percentage of the proceeds raised at the marathon go to constructing the new Fisher House being built in Columbia. He said that because of the donation, his organization provides volunteers to help run the marathon.
Lee said this is her last year being Heart of America's race director. She said she wants everybody to be safe, have a good time and to continue to involve the community.
"I want to see this grow, I want this place to be busy. I want people to cheer," Lee said. "You can run, volunteer, or support. Just have fun community event time."