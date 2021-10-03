MONITEAU COUNTY - Union Pacific Railroad Company contractors will close Missouri Route 87 and Route H in Moniteau County this week.
Missouri Route 87 will be closed between Business Route 50 and Howard Street in California from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Meanwhile, Route H will be closed between Elm Street and Academy Street in Clarksburg from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Detours will be set up for motorists around each work zone.
The work is weather permitting and could be subject to delays.