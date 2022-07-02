KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Southern Railroad will be conducting railroad repairs in Audrain and Randolph counties.

Three repairs on three different routes are scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10:

  • Route Y at Missouri Route 22 in Audrain County - Thursday, July 7, between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Route AA at Route B in Randolph County - Thursday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. to Friday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Route B at Grand Avenue in Randolph County - Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 a.m. to Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

All three roads will be closed during the specified times, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.

