COLUMBIA - Missouri has been drier than normal, and this can be a problem for one local agriculture center.
The northwest part of Boone County, as well as the state, has been placed in the D0 category of the U.S. Drought Monitor, which means it is abnormally dry. Historically, the visible impacts of being in the D0 category includes an increase of fires, delayed planting and pasture and row crop stunting.
Last February and March, abnormally dry levels were over 1.5%. This year, the levels have increased to 36.10%. This means that the state has had less rainfall. While there has been snow, it is not nearly enough to make up for the lack of rain.
"Every month since the beginning of November, we've been getting maybe an inch of rain when we should be getting two inches of rain," KOMU 8 meteorologist Tim Schmidt said. "Well, that adds up over time."
This abnormally dry weather is not only problematic for crops, but it is also costly.
"If we pick up and have average or above average precipitation for the next 60 to 90 days, it probably won't affect us too much," Dustin Cook, manager of the veterans program for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said. "But if we have an unusually dry spring, then we will be irrigating more heavily, which amount to relying on city water and paying a higher water bill."
An additional issue for the Center for Urban Agriculture in particular is that it's surrounded by paved areas.
"So in addition to being dry due to low precipitation, it tends to heat up quicker with all the parking lots around this area," Cook said. "So you kind of get that added effect of being dry already and drying out faster."
Spring officially begins March 20.