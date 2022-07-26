MEXICO- Various roads in Mexico were declared impassable at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning due to flooding.
The affected roads included Green Boulevard north of Breckenridge, Fairground just south of Lakeview, and Elmwood between Lakeview and Smiley Drive. South Clark, south of Boulevard was also closed for a short period of time.
According to a press release, by 8 a.m. only Fairground Street was closed while water drained off of the road.
Mexico Public Safety had reports of four vehicles that were stranded on the flooded roadways. All of the vehicle occupants were moved to safety and the vehicles were towed.
A vehicle was also found in a ditch on the 1100 block of Webster Drive. The driver had missed a turn because heavy rain cause low visibility.
No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.
Mexico Public Safety reminds residents that only two feet of water can carry away most cars. It is important to be mindful and not drive over flooded roads, as you may not know what the road is like underneath.