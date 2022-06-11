COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians gathered in Peace Park for the Center Project Rainbow Ride Saturday morning, a 10 mile bike ride through the MKT trail.
The event celebrated Pride Month and featured local small businesses for a picnic before the ride. This is the first time the non-profit has hosted a bike ride, according to the President of the Board of Directors for the Center Project, Christi Kelly.
“The Center Project is hosting this event today as a fundraiser for our emergency fund," Kelly said. "So this is a new program we're going to be offering for LGBTQ+ people in mid Missouri who are in crisis situations.”
The event also aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ residents, like Beth Shepard, who helped organize the event.
“I try to take up a lot of space during June because I wanted people to, because I do think there's still we do live in Mid-Missouri and we do live in a in a time where there's a lot of hate and a lot of discrimination,” Shepard said. “And so I want to continue to grow our space.”
Shepard explained that Pride is a way to express individuality and love, even by just showing up as an ally.
“I love riding my bike. I'm gay and I love being gay. And I want people to appreciate and embrace everybody that is here,” Shepard said.
Art and Amanda Schmidt come to Pride events as often as they can, and always with open arms. They offer their support with ‘Free Mom and Dad Hugs,’ a project they saw on social media in 2019. As parents themselves, they say it’s a way to show any individual who needs it that they are deserving of love.
“So many people are getting turned out by their families and feeling rejected. And I mean, a lot of people are very seriously depressed,” Art Schmidt said. “People need to know that there are people who care for people, people who can love them.”
Kelly feels that Pride events like the bike ride are especially important to create visibility.
“In the past few years, there has been a lot of anti LGBTQ+ legislation in Missouri and in other states, including anti-trans youth legislation about trans youth participating in sports and accessing health care, so it's very important to us as the Center Project to provide safe spaces.” Kelly said.
The Center Project also hosts the Mid-Missouri PrideFest and Pride Parade in September. The non-profit organization has a website for those who would like to donate to their programs.