BOONE COUNTY- Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a five car pile up on westbound Interstate 70 Tuesday morning ended with two minor injuries.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on the Missouri River Bridge around 7:09 a.m. It involved a Toyota Venza, Infiniti, 2019 Volvo tractor trailer, Freightliner tractor trailer and a 2015 Volvo tractor trailer.
The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour, causing traffic delays, according to a tweet from MoDOT.
The collision began with the Toyota hydroplaned on the highway and ran into the barrier bridge. The 2019 Volvo then struck the Toyota. A third car, the Infiniti, attempted to slow down to avoid the crash but rear ended by the 2015 Volvo tractor trailer. The Freightliner tractor trailer rear ended the the 2019 Volvo.
Both the Infiniti and Toyota were totaled and four cars in total were towed from the scene.
A 20-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were transported to University Hospital for minor injuries.
MSHP Troop F responded to the collision.