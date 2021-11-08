COLUMBIA - In preparation for its grand opening on November 9th, Raising Cane's said they plan to hire private security to direct traffic.
Brandon Quinn, Area Leader of Restaurants for Raising Cane's said they hired, “private security that’s going to help out with [their] traffic plan.”
A security guard said people planning to utilize the drive-through should enter through the entrance to the right of Custom Complete Automotive on opening day.
That is a part of the plan to keep traffic flowing in the area.
Quinn said the franchise has, “been preparing for this location for many years," and their restaurant has, “hired over 150 crew members for this location.”
For the grand opening they also brought in employees “from Florida, Texas, St. Louis and Kansas City, all here to support the opening in Columbia.”
Tonight, Quinn said the Raising Cane's in Columbia has their "V-I-C, very important Caniac day." He also called it a dress rehearsal for the grand opening.
“We invite the chamber of commerce, our neighbors, people in the community to come out,” said Quinn. “We get to borrow their palate for the day they get to try out our food, we get to make sure and test out our traffic plan to make sure it’s perfect for that big opening day.”
Jake Schnieders, an attendee of V-I-C Day said that, “It’s good to be out with friends, hitting the town, eating free food.”
The new restaurant, located at 203 S. Providence Road, will begin serving customers for its grand opening at 10:00 AM on Tuesday.
If you plan to attend the grand opening, Quinn says to get there early for a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year.
He says the restaurant is “hoping to get some foot traffic from campus,” and “help [the] area gain some foot traffic,” as well.
The original opening date for their restaurant was October 27th. However, Quinn says they “had pain points in a few different areas,” and chose to move the grand opening to the beginning of November.
This location will be the first Raising Cane's in Columbia and the 594th for the franchise.