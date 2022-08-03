JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City will close later this month due to a restoration project on U.S. Route 63.
MoDOT issued a release Wednesday, saying the ramp between Columbia and Jefferson City will be closed for around two weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Motorists will be directed on a detour headed east on Route 54 which utilizes the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head westbound.
MoDOT also said the closure is part of a project to improve driving surface and complete bridge rehabilitation work along Route 63 from Route B in Boone County to Route 54 north of Jefferson City, with additional upgrades to guardrails and several other bridges.
The department said additional lane closures are planned for the northbound and southbound Route 63 bridges over Turkey Creek near Jefferson City, with another closure slated for the southbound Route 63 bridge over Bonne Femme Creek.
“We understand the inconvenience of this closure, particularly morning commute periods,” MoDOT Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins said. “We encourage drivers to add additional time for their travel and to expect some delays if they are coming through the area.”
Signs will be used to inform drivers of both the closure and detour, and MoDOT will also alert the public of those closures to follow with updates through signs, news releases and social media.
The work could also be delayed due to weather. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit their website.