MACON - Randolph County citizens met with the Natural Resources Department on Monday for a public hearing against the potential animal waste basin that would affect the county.
The animal waste basin would be constructed by the Denali Water Solutions which is a company based out of Arkansas.
Members of the community created Citizens of Randolph county against pollution (C.R.A.P). C.R.A.P's efforts have included petitions, fundraising and educating in order to get the Department of Natural Resources to deny Denali's permits.
Facebook group member, Karen McAllister, has been relentlessly pushing information out to get increase more concern amongst the community. The public hearing on Monday was the event that the county has been counting down.
"This is now essentially in their hands now to address these concerns and at some point come to a decision," McAllister said.
Water Pollution Control Branch Chief, Heather Peters, explains that the citizens from Randolph counties concerns both at the public hearing and in writing will have an impact on the DNR's final decision.
"We are going to review all the comments and see how they apply to the regulations and the statutes we have to make a permit decision under. Then we determine whether or not [if] we need to change that permit or permit decision based on the comments we receive," Peters said.
There is not a set time on when the DNR will have a decision to approve or deny the Denali Water Solutions permits.
For more information on helping Randolph County visit https://randolphcleanair.com/