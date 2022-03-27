RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County deputy was shot Sunday morning during an attempted arrest.
According to MSHP Troop B Information Officer Cpl. Justin Dunn, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Moberly Police responded to a reported disturbance at the 600 block of Adams Ave. in Moberly around 1:54 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found one woman injured. Officers then tried to take a man into custody at the scene, but he resisted arrest. Cpl. Dunn said a Randolph County deputy was shot during the altercation.
The deputy was taken to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
The suspect was taken into custody and sent to the Boone County Sheriff's Office where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.
In a Facebook post, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office asked the community to pray for one of their own.
"We greatly appreciate your prayers for him and the other officers involved in this incident at this time," the sheriff's office said.
"The RCSO would like to sincerely thank the Moberly Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol as well as Randolph County Emergency Services for coming together last night, helping secure the scene and caring for all the officers involved."
The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate the shooting. This is an active investigation.