RANDOLPH COUNTY - Firefighters in Randolph County are investigating a fire just north of Higbee that destroyed a whiskey barrel company Sunday morning.
The Higbee Fire Department said it got the call about the fire at 6:30 a.m. It happened at Barrel 53 Cooperage, which is located off of State Highway A.
According to the business' Facebook page, the company makes 53 galloon white oat whiskey and bourbon barrels.
Fire departments from all over Randolph County responded to the scene. Crews worked to save the front portion of the building and some of the machinery.
A volunteer with First to Arrive Last to Leave or FALL said the fire was a big hit to Higbee. FALL helps support volunteer first responders, including Higbee Fire.
"We only got a few businesses around Higbee, so a fire like this is devastating. It employs people from town, the revenue, they donate money to the community," Danny Clark said.
Higbee's fire chief said crews are still investigating what caused the fire. Firefighters were still on the scene Sunday afternoon watching for hot spots.