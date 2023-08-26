RANDOLPH- A prisoner in a Randolph county jail tried his best to flee from custody early Saturday morning.
Emergency responders took Toby Kindell, an inmate in the county jail, to Moberly Regional Medical Center at 3:00 a.m. Saturday for apparent chest pains, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Kindell was treated and released a few hours later around 7:10 a.m. He took off while the hospital filed release paperwork, a news release from the sheriff's office said.
A corrections officer ran after Kindell and called for backup, the release said.
Moberly Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and two workers from the Department of Corrections helped get Kindell back into custody.
They found him in a wooded area a quarter mile northeast of the hospital.
Kindell is back in custody at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community at this time.
He was in custody for possession of a controlled substance in 2021, according to online court records. A Randolph County judge set his bond at $250,000 dollars cash only, the records say. He was booked on Aug. 16.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office requested a new charge of attempted escape be filed against Kindell.