RANDOLPH COUNTY − Moberly Police have closed off part of County Road 2360 while law enforcement is in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said the barricaded man is on parole for second-degree murder. Wilson added that he broke his parole by committing other crimes.
The suspect's name has not been released.
Three adults were inside the home when law enforcement first arrived around 8 a.m. Monday, and two were able to safely exit the home.
Wilson said the suspect fired four rounds inside the home and shot a drone down. About 50 officers from various agencies are currently at the scene, including Moberly SWAT, the sheriff's department, the highway patrol and the U.S. Marshals.
Wilson said that negotiations have been going on since 9:30 Monday morning.
Moberly police recommend staying away from the area.
